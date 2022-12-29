HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is working to update its public nuisance ordnance to make a clearer path in stopping businesses from allowing problematic or criminal behaviors.
Huntington City Council created the public nuisance law in 2004 as a way to address issues that are a threat to public health, safety or welfare, within the city. The law has evolved in the decades since and has been enforced several times in the last few years to close bars where criminal activity has continuously been a problem.
In a presentation to the council’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday, city attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance needs to be cleaned up and brought into compliance with state law to make it easier to follow through with the ordinance’s initial intent.
Damron also said the current ordinance too narrowly defines what a public nuisance is and affects the city’s ability to follow through with problematic businesses. Damron offered a new draft of the ordinance to the committee, which he said is a simpler form of one already in place.
Among the issues with the current ordinance, Damron said the ordinance says the city can abate public nuisances without litigation, the police chief can declare a property as a public nuisance and evictions from property are not violations of housing laws. However, he doesn’t think those things are true.
“It also in several places dictates what the circuit court is to do if we follow suit in circuit court, what kind of fines can be made and how the circuit court judges should act,” he said. “That’s beyond the scope, the authority of the municipality.”
As an example, Damron said he filed a public nuisance lawsuit against Premier Bar, 1518 4th Ave., after three shootings occurred outside of the bar in the last year.
The concern came to a head in November when Kristopher Jason Brown, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Bryan, after a stray bullet entered D.P. Dough and struck him as he worked.
Another two shootings were reported in March, but Damron said the ordinance said in order to be declared a public nuisance, the problematic activity at a bar had to have happened in a 30-day period.
“They happened over a year ago, but there were three different shootings,” he said. “Clearly a public nuisance, but under our current ordinance we could not prosecute them for having a public nuisance.”
The committee agreed to push the proposed ordinance to the full council for its consideration at a meeting next year.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
