The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221112 Premier 02.jpg
Buy Now

Premier Pub & Grill is pictured in November in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald=Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is working to update its public nuisance ordnance to make a clearer path in stopping businesses from allowing problematic or criminal behaviors.

Huntington City Council created the public nuisance law in 2004 as a way to address issues that are a threat to public health, safety or welfare, within the city. The law has evolved in the decades since and has been enforced several times in the last few years to close bars where criminal activity has continuously been a problem.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.