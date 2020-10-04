Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department continues to mow overgrown lawns that belong to property owners who have taken no corrective action after receiving code enforcement citations.

The mowing program, which began in 2018, was suspended in the spring due to the financial uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in September.

Once Public Works crews have mowed a lawn, the city of Huntington will bill the property owner or place a lien on the property, according to Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington.

Only properties that have completed the code enforcement citation process are eligible for the mowing program. Code enforcement officers first issue property owners a warning for overgrown grass. If the lawn has not been mowed within 10 days, code enforcement officers issue a citation to the property owner with a scheduled municipal court date. If the property is still not mowed by the court date, the Public Works Department will mow the lawn and seek reimbursement from the property owner.

To report code enforcement complaints, call 304-696-5540 and press 1 for Public Works or email dunnb@huntingtonwv.gov or andersonl@huntingtonwv.gov.

