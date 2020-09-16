HUNTINGTON — Many industries, including travel and tourism, have taken substantial hits financially during the COVID-19 pandemic; in fact, the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau lost nearly half of its annual budget due to vacancies in local hotels.
But on Monday evening, City Council’s Finance Committee approved a resolution to go before full council in two weeks that would provide $100,000 in aid to the CVB, in hopes to fill gaps in its budget and continue to attract visitors to the city.
“The CVB, our funding is completely based on the room tax in Huntington and Cabell County, so with occupancy being so low, obviously our funding was hit,” CVB President Tyson Compton said Monday. “This appropriation would be very beneficial to us as we continue reaching outside to the community to let people know what we offer here, get them to come into the community and stay in our hotels.”
The economic impact felt in the travel industry trickled into local restaurants and attractions, too, and Mayor Steve Williams said the $100,000 to the CVB could also help the city’s businesses recover and prevent further loss.
“We know the good work that they do, the urgency that they bring to make sure that we continue to stay on the map to those who are visiting the area, and this is money that would be well spent,” Williams said. “We also know if we don’t spend the $100,000 with the CVB now, we will be losing that and more revenue in the future.”
Although the effects of the virus have been grim, Compton said statistics show people are still traveling, but are searching for less densely populated destinations within driving distance.
“Research shows that people still want to travel and are making plans, but their No. 1 concern is safety. Huntington has an opportunity now to attract visitors who are looking for destinations that are in less populated areas, have more outdoor options and are within driving distance,” he said. “That is a perfect description of what we have to offer in Huntington and Cabell and Wayne counties. Now is the critical time to connect with these potential visitors, and this funding will allow us to amplify those efforts.”
Williams said the availability of the funds is a direct result of the decisions his administration has made over the years.
“We’re not taking it away from anything,” Williams said. “We are running ahead of our budget, so because of the reimbursement we were able to receive from the CARES Act, we are sitting stronger than this city has been in decades.”
Aside from helping the local economy, Compton and Williams said the funding could help attract new residents to the area.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges, but it also has provided Huntington with a prime opportunity to present itself to the world as a place to live and visit away from densely populated communities,” Williams said.
Council members will vote on the resolution at their meeting Sept. 28.