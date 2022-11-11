HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington filed a complaint in Cabell County Circuit Court Thursday against a bar after multiple shootings occurred there this year.
Premier Pub & Grill at 1518 4th Ave. was requested to be abated by the city as a public nuisance. The lawsuit states the city wants to “physically shutter and padlock the premises” to prevent the owners from using the property.
“The City will be seeking a declaration from the Court holding the operation of the bar to be a public nuisance. We are seeking this ruling because the bar and its patrons have been involved in three shootings, with one resulting in the murder of an innocent person, in the last eight months. This simply does not occur with bars that are properly managed,” City Attorney Scott Damron said in a press release. “We acknowledge that one of the bar owners accepted responsibility on a recent television news broadcast, and we hope that the owners do the right thing and close the bar permanently.”
The complaint is filed against three owners: Ronald William Davids Jr., Jason Blanton and Frank N. Fuscardo.
Huntington police officers responded to reports of a fight outside Premier Pub & Grill just after 3 a.m. Nov. 4. Before they arrived, shots had been fired outside the bar and one bullet struck and killed the employee at the neighboring business.
Two other shootings were reported outside Premier this year. No fatalities were reported from the March 26 shooting, but the defendant, David Barreto, of Huntington, was indicted on felony charges regarding the two victims.
A shooting was also reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. March 20. Huntington Police reported an argument led to the shooting that injured two. Officers located a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle.
The West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration suspended the bar’s beer and liquor license after the March 26 shooting and required Premier to submit a security plan.
The bar's plan included using a minimum of two security guards as well as a metal detector. The bar did not re-open until September this year.
The complaint also stated a shooting was prevented this year by Huntington Police Department on Oct. 29 when someone who threatened to “shoot up the bar” was arrested.
“(The owners) have failed on three occasions to manage the establishment in such a manner as to provide for the protection of patrons of the bar and citizens and guests of the City of Huntington,” the complaint said. It also says the owners did not follow their security plan.
“They have conclusively established that they are not competent or suitable to operate an establishment that serves alcoholic beverages.”
The shooting of a D.P. Dough employee was also not the first such incident at the location. Antonio Newson pleaded guilty in 2018 to shooting the owner of the establishment in March 2017.
Huntington police Chief Karl Colder also signed an affidavit Nov. 7 stating the bar is a nuisance and should be closed.
Huntington City Council's Public Safety Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 to consider a resolution regarding the bar.
If the committee approves the resolution, #2022-R-110, stating the bar is a public nuisance and should be abated, the full City Council will vote during the 7:30 p.m. meeting the same evening.
