The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 5.tif
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington filed a complaint in Cabell County Circuit Court Thursday against a bar after multiple shootings occurred there this year.

Premier Pub & Grill at 1518 4th Ave. was requested to be abated by the city as a public nuisance. The lawsuit states the city wants to “physically shutter and padlock the premises” to prevent the owners from using the property.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.