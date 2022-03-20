HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington has several tools in its toolbox to improve housing and rental stock.
A 2020 study completed by Bloomberg Harvard Fellow Cadence Bayley found that 43% of housing and rental stock in the city was in good condition, 38% was in a declining phase and 19% was unsafe or vacant.
Over the past several years, new city initiatives have been implemented to solve these issues.
Rental inspections
In 2018, the Huntington City Council created a rental property registry. Landlords in the city apply to registry, which lists addresses for units and basic contact information.
The city hired housing inspectors in 2020 to oversee inspections of one- to two-family dwellings. The chief building inspector and the fire marshal inspect multi-unit dwellings. The goal is to inspect all units on a regular basis, at least once in a three-year period. As of February 2022, 1,733 inspections had been completed since April 2021.
Jim Insco, the city’s public works director, said the main thing inspectors are looking for is compliance.
“We have an opportunity to lead the state of West Virginia into making sure that the structures inside our city are safe to live in,” he said. “That is the basic fundamental purpose of having housing inspectors.”
Within a year, the city has seen investment in building relationships with property owners, Insco said. He believes that will continue to grow in the next five years.
Bryan Maynard and Shannon Stephens are two housing inspectors for one- to two-family dwellings. When they go into a rental unit, they look for basic necessities, such as the walls, electrical outlets and smoke detectors, as well as visible house numbers on the outside, which are used by first responders. To enter a unit, the inspectors need consent from the tenant, who signs a form before the inspections begin.
Todd Darst, the chief building inspector, said the inspectors work with other city departments to ensure safety.
“The whole goal is not to board up or tear down,” he said. “It’s just to make people more conscious and want to take care of their own property.”
To contact housing inspectors call 304-696-5903, or use the Huntington WV 311 system, which is available on the city’s website or as a mobile app.
Project SHINE
Last year, more than 900 volunteers came to Huntington as part of the city’s Project SHINE, a program that focuses on rehabilitating homes occupied by owners. Ben Newhouse, the city’s community development specialist, said the project will expand this year, as about 1,400 volunteers are expected to come to Huntington this summer.
“We want to make sure we try to do things that keep the house habitable,” Newhouse said.
Much of the work done by volunteers is on the exteriors of homes selected by the program, such as painting or fixing porches or ramps, Newhouse said. Between the volunteers and some contracted work, Project SHINE rehabilitated 102 homes last year.
Applicants for Project SHINE must meet a few requirements, which include owning and living in the house, meeting an income threshold and being in good standing with city fees, said Lisa Riley, the associate director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, who also works on the program. She said homeowners who might not be current with city fees could be offered a payment plan option.
“We see this as one of our tools in our toolbox, and we’re working hand in hand,” Riley said. “Yes, we have to take down the really bad buildings, but there’s an awful lot of them that are sort of teetering on the cusp of that, that if we can get in there with this program and for those who qualify, we can really stop that. We can sort of stop that hemorrhaging.”
The rehabilitation program focused on three neighborhoods last summer: Highlawn, the West End and Fairfield. For the upcoming summer, houses across the city will be eligible.
More residents are also asking about the program this year, Newhouse added. The application period for the program is scheduled to open in the spring.
Demolition
Christal Perry, who works with the city’s demolition projects and land bank, said demolition is the last stop for a building that is dilapidated. Since she began working with demolition efforts in 2017, the city has demolished around 400 houses, she said.
Dilapidated houses in various stages in the demolition process are on a list, which fluctuates frequently, Perry said. The city began exploring demolition as an option for some houses due to fires in abandoned buildings, which put first responders at risk if they did not know how sound the structure was before entering.
When a building is referred to the Unsafe Buildings Commission, a complaint is listed and then the legal process starts, Perry said. Through these steps, the owner is contacted and is given an opportunity to appear before the commission. Residents can make reports about possible dilapidated buildings through the Huntington WV 311 system, Perry said.
Many of the buildings on the list are residential, Perry said. Once they come down, that changes the neighborhood. Property values in the area increase, and possible safety hazards are removed, paving the way for investment in those properties.
“Huntington has an excess of housing stock that’s aging. We have an aging population. We have had a huge decline in population, and so, all of that together kind of creates a perfect storm,” Perry said. “But again, we’re hoping to change that with these programs and tools that we’ve started to help these folks on the front end that need just a little bit of TLC.”
For the current year, the city has a goal of demolishing another 100 unsafe buildings.