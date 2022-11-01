The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Discussions about selling the city’s water and wastewater systems to West Virginia American Water continued during Tuesday’s Milton Utilities Board and City Council meetings.

Last month, a representative of West Virginia American Water told Milton City Council members during a meeting that the company was interested in purchasing the city’s water system assets. The representative said the offer could be in the ballpark of $10 million, depending on if the city provided more information about the assets.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

