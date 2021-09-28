District 5 Councilwoman Teresa Johnson discusses leads City of Huntington officials and members of the community around the Fairfield neighborhood during a community walk with Mayor Steve Williams on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams and representatives of the Huntington Water Quality Board and of the Police, Fire and Public Works departments joined residents and District 5 Councilwoman Teresa Johnson for a walk through Fairfield neighborhood on Tuesday.
The initiative is called “Walks with the Mayor” and began in 2015.
The next walk will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Highlawn. Williams will join District 8 Councilman Pat Jones for the walk at 5:30 p.m. The walk will begin at the former East End Cycle Sales shop, 2402 3rd Ave. Dates for future walks are announced on a weekly basis.
