HUNTINGTON — Huntington is on track to meet its goal of removing 119 structures from the unsafe buildings list by June 30.
Mayor Steve Williams announced the plan in October. Christal Perry, the city’s demolition specialist, said 102 structures had been removed as of Thursday. The initiative is called B.A.N.E. 2.0, or Blight and Nuisance Elimination.
“The goal was to get rid of these nuisance properties and create a safe environment for the neighbors in the community,” Perry said.
Williams held a news conference in October near a house that was set to be demolished on 27th Street.
Perry said about 10 houses along that street either already have been or are set to be demolished.
Perry said the city anticipates meeting its goal of removing 119 houses from the unsafe buildings list by June 30, which was an eight-month period. She added that it will be a record number of removals for the city. Previously, 104 homes were removed during the last Project B.A.N.E.
“It was a challenging goal, to say the least, but we have a team of people that are dedicated. And we just know that we are going to be able to meet this goal for the mayor,” Perry said.
Demolition of a building is only one method of getting off the unsafe building list. Perry said property owners appear before the Unsafe Building Commission, and if they prove they have rehabilitated the house, it may come off the list.
“While demolition is a tool, we never want it to be the main source of something. And so we have worked hard this year to come up with different ideas,” Perry said.
In an effort to prevent housing from getting to the point of being unsafe, the city is using programs like Project SHINE to rehabilitate structures. Volunteers with the project have been in Huntington this week to do exterior work on homes.
Perry said 96 structures are on the unsafe buildings list. The number fluctuates as buildings are removed and others are added.
Perry said a mix of the city’s general funds, federal money and gifts from an anonymous donor and AT&T’s Believe Appalachia supported the demolition.
If a property is privately owned, it stays with the owner, Perry said. The city puts a lien against the property and works with the owner to make payments on the demolition.
“I know in the past that people have been overwhelmed with these problem properties, but we’re willing to work with you,” Perry said. “The payments (are) no interest. You can pay what you can afford. We just want these properties down. We want the neighborhoods to be safe.”
Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said unsafe buildings can be a hazard to first responders and neighborhoods. Abandoned buildings can become a haven for drug activity and squatters, Winters said. Vandals also target these structures to look for copper wires or cause further damage to the building.
Another issue with dilapidated buildings is that they often lack maintenance, so not only are the structures unstable, but the area around them also can attract issues like high grass or trash. If a home’s roof caves in and water builds up, bugs or rodents move in, which is a public health issue, Winters said.
If one of these nuisance properties catches fire, it can spread to adjacent occupied properties, Winters said.
“Anytime we can get these down and make the community safer, we are all for it,” Winters said.
Winters is also part of the Unsafe Buildings Commission. He said the initiative has received a lot of support from City Hall.
Perry said demolishing nuisance properties not only brings up property values of neighborhoods but also encourages homeowners to work on their own properties.
“It just brings a good feeling to the neighborhood,” Perry added. “You see people out working on their properties, so it just creates a wave.”