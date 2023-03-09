The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will partner to repair trails damaged by flooding last May.

The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH) near Ritter and Memorial parks received significant damage that could cost $300,000 to repair, according to GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna. McKenna said the annual budget for repairs on the trail is $10,000.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you