ASHLAND — Central Park, the largest park in Ashland, Kentucky's park system, continues to draw visitors seeking relaxing time outdoors, as well as exercise, entertainment or engagement with others.
Considered the city's "Crown Jewel," Central Park consists of 47 acres and over 1,000 trees. The park property, located between 17th and 22nd streets and Central and Lexington avenues, was sold to the City of Ashland in 1900 by the Kentucky Iron Coal and Manufacturing Company for the sum of $32,500. Until August 1923, the primary activity in the park was a horseracing track.
For years, public health experts have urged people to spend more time outdoors for the nourishment of their minds, bodies and souls; but now, those recommendations have taken on a new urgency this year as the nation copes with an ongoing pandemic that is especially problematic in crowded indoor spaces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says visiting parks and recreational facilities — particularly “parks that are close to your home” — as a way to stay healthy and protect yourself and others from COVID-19.