Some proposals during the hearing included adding three civilian positions to the Huntington Police Department, increasing the Public Works Department budget by $1 million for street paving, adding a Public Works crew to focus on cutting overgrown grass at vacant and abandoned properties, a $1 million contract for demolition services on dilapidated buildings, and a new summer youth employment program, “On The Go.”
The budget includes $15.5 million for the police department and $14.4 million for the fire department.
All council members present voted in favor of the budget. Councilman Mike Shockley was absent.
“I’ve waited 10 years to be able to deliver this budget,” Mayor Steve Williams said after the meeting. He added that he was excited for innovation with capital improvement programs, particularly with changes to how the city paves its roads, and that the budget focuses on economic development and blends with plans for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearing on Monday. Of amendments, Councilman Bob Bailey made a proposal to increase the pay range for the city clerk and the assistant city clerk, but withdrew it after discussion. A future resolution may come before the City Council after reviewing how much the increase would be, benefits affected and how it would affect the budget.
Williams also said the city will soon enter negotiations with labor unions, so pay increases will be considered at that time as well for union, administrative and professional employees.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
