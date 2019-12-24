HUNTINGTON — After the city of Huntington reached its target of demolishing 100 unsafe and dilapidated structures on Monday, Mayor Steve Williams said the achievement is only the beginning of an overall goal to eliminate blight.
During his State of the City address in February, Williams announced a plan to prioritize a list of nuisance structures and then demolish more than 100 before 2020. The project was titled “B.A.N.E.” (Blight and Nuisance Elimination).
With about a week before the new year, that goal was achieved Monday in the city’s Guyandotte neighborhood. Williams was joined by neighbors, city employees and demolition workers as an excavator tore through the structure, located in the 600 block of 5th Avenue.
“When this building comes down and the lots that are around it and some of the other properties that are here, when this comes down, the property values start to go up,” he said. “Removing this blight improves each one of our communities.”
When Williams took office in 2013, about 400 structures were on the list of vacant and nuisance properties. After Monday’s goal, about 120 structures remain.
“We have an aggressive objective in front of us for next year,” he said. “This is just the beginning, and we continue to move on because when this stuff comes down, the good stuff starts coming back up.”
Several years ago, Williams set a goal to get the nuisance properties list under control and tasked Scott Lemley, director of Development and Planning, to make it a reality. Lemley went after the list like a “dog with a bone,” said Christal Perry, the city’s demolition specialist.
Through anonymous donations, the city was able to raise more than $400,000 toward its goal. There were also corporate donations from Old Colony Realty of Barboursville and from AT&T of West Virginia.
Monday’s 100th demolition was donated from AT&T’s “Believe Appalachia” initiative, which gave $24,000 to the project. The initiative previously helped demolish nuisance homes in the West End and the Fairfield neighborhoods.
“We wanted to give something back to the community in a tangible way,” said Mike Plante, spokesman for AT&T in West Virginia.
In addition to the demolition project, AT&T also donated $20,000 to help build a wellness center for the city’s first responders.
They also helped purchase new mattresses for the Huntington Fire Department and delivered food to firefighters and police officers.
For next year, Lemley and Perry will drive through the city looking to see if any structures should be added to the unsafe properties list. People may also call in to complain about potentially unsafe homes.
Once a house is determined to be unsafe, they work to notify the homeowner, which can take several months in some cases. Homeowners have to go before the Unsafe Building Commission, which looks at the property and determines if it needs to be demolished. Once approved, the commission will determine the level of urgency of the demolition.
The city benefited from a contract with one demolition company, which bypassed the need to bid out the demolition projects and seek approval from City Council for each home being torn down. That contract will need to be re-bid in the coming year, Lemley said.