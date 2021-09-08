HUNTINGTON — Since 2013, the city of Huntington’s net worth of pensions for police officers and firefighters have grown exponentially.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams spoke about the pensions in his reports at the last City Council meeting and presented the numbers to council members.
From the end of the fiscal year 2013 to the fiscal year 2021, the net worth of the city’s police pension grew 136.2%, or $30,532,355. In the same time frame, the net worth of the city’s fire pension grew 199.1%, or $26,920,417. The amounts for fiscal years 2013-20 are audited numbers.
Williams told The Herald-Dispatch that he attributed the growth to straightening out city finances, the city funding pension contributions on a monthly basis instead of three to six months behind and assuring that the pension for someone about to retire is accurately calculated.
“As we accomplished and implemented these three actions, we assured, for the first time ever, that our pensions are considered the example to follow in (the state of West Virginia) instead of the example of how not to run a pension system,” Williams said in a text message.
At the meeting, the mayor said he wanted to continue to highlight the growing pension as “there was a time that there were individuals that were saying the city of Huntington is on the verge of bankruptcy because of its pension fund.”
“This is important for us to be able to do it for our pensioners. They place their lives on the line as police officers and firefighters,” Williams said. “And then, at the very least, what we should be able to do is to make sure that their years of service provides them a safe and secure pension.”
The mayor has made getting both pension funds on sound footing a priority of his administration, City Manager Hank Dial said. By getting payments up-to-date, it allows the city to capitalize on investing the funds, he added.
At the end of 2019, the city was up-to-date on monthly police and firefighter plan payments for the first time in more than a decade. Between fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the police pension increased by $10,662,522 and the fire pension by $8,477,990. Dial said this growth was the result of the combination of timely payments and investments doing well. He added that the city has remained current with payments.
“It wasn’t so many years ago that folks thought the pension system would be bankrupting Huntington, but with proper payments and good, sound investing, it has led to them being in the wonderful state they are in today,” Dial said.