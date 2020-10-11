HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is looking to once again extend its fee and tax relief program as part of its continued efforts to lessen the financial burden on businesses and residents during the coronavirus crisis.
The Huntington City Council will hear the first reading of the ordinances extending these relief benefits during their meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The council meeting can be streamed at https://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/.
The package is an extension of what council members first approved in mid-March and eliminates the $20-per-month refuse fee for residents, as well as reduce business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city from .25% to 0%.
If approved, refuse fees will be eliminated until Dec. 31, 2020, and the tax reduction will be in effect until Jan. 1, 2021.
In other business, council members will vote on a budget revision for the city’s 2020-21 general fund. The revision would remove $127,920 for the city’s contingency fund in order to pay for an additional auditor in the city’s finance department as well as three trucks for three new housing inspectors previously approved by council.
The additional auditor will assist in the city’s increase collection effort and cost $45,360.
The allocation for the three new trucks is $82,560.
If approved, these purchases will lower the city’s current contingencies fund to about $6.7 million.
The council will also vote on a resolution approving the purchase of three new Ford F-150 trucks for three new city housing inspectors, the funds for which were allocated in the budget revision.
The three trucks will cost a total of $78,360 and will be purchased from Stephens Auto Center in Danville, West Virginia.
Also up for approval Tuesday night is the acceptance of a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant.
The grant is for a total of $40,619.56 and requires a 10% match or, $4,061.96, from the city.
The funds for the grant will be used to make repairs and upgrades to Stations 1, 4, 5, 8 and 10 within the Huntington Fire Department.
In other business, council members will vote on a contract to replace a section of sidewalk on the south side of 9th Avenue from 16th Street to 19th Street. The lowest bid for the project was from Paving Solutions in Ashland at a cost of $101,146.
The project will be paid for out of the Public Works Department’s capital outlay — improvements sidewalk program budget.
Council members will vote on whether to approve the renewal of a contract with ESCI in Redlands, California, for software being used by the city’s development and planning department.
The contract renewal request is for an additional three years and will cost a total of $115,500.
The contract will be paid for using funds from various departments and divisions including the city’s IT department, the Sanitary Board, Stormwater Utility, the fire department, the planning and development department, the police department and the streets division.