HUNTINGTON — More than two weeks after deadline, the city still hasn’t reached a contract deal with the union representing Huntington’s fire department.
The deadline to reach a deal was originally set to expire at the end of June before City Council members extended it to Sept. 30. At the time, the city said it was still a long distance from a final deal and needed more time for discussions.
It’s unclear how far the city has come in those negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 (IAFF) since then. In a letter sent Sept. 26, the city said it would continue the conditions of the current contract’s terms and conditions without change until Nov. 15.
“That will give us time to come to a final agreement that can be voted on by their members,” said Bryan Chambers, city communications director.
Any contract ratified by IAFF members will also need the approval of Huntington City Council. When the deadline was extended during a meeting in June, former City Manager Cathy Burns said negotiations were not expected to go beyond 90 days.
City Council members recalled past difficulties in passing a contract with the union, the last of which was adopted July 1, 2018. At the time, those contract negotiations were extended several times amid disagreements over staffing levels.
The city had cut staffing levels from 28 to 22. The city said this was necessary to cut back on overtime to deal with unexpected budget shortfalls discovered the year prior.
The city has since restored staffing levels and City Council members have carved out a possible 2% wage increase for union firefighters in the 2019-20 budget, which went into effect in July.
If wage increases are approved, it would be in addition to 2% wage increases that were adopted in 2018.
Messages left throughout the week for Huntington Deputy Chief Ray Canafax, president of the IAFF Local 289, were not returned by press time Saturday.
The city approved a contract with the union representing the city’s police department union in August, less than a month after a deadline was extended for 30 days. That contract included raises over the next three years and the addition of 12-hour workdays, which will go into effect in July 2020.
City Council members in May also approved a new contract agreement for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 598, the union representing employees of the city’s Public Works Department.
In the first year of that contract, workers will receive a 5% wage rate increase across all classifications. They will receive a 4% wage increase in the second year, and then a 3% increase in the third year. This comes with 45 cents more per hour for those with a valid CDL, a quarter increase from the previous contract. That contract will expire June 30, 2022.