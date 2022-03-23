The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A city program to recognize local veterans is returning for a second year.

Last fall, the City of Huntington provided funds for 150 banners to be displayed downtown.

The city and Huntington in Bloom are partnering for another round of banners to be displayed for the first 150 qualifying Huntington veterans, according to a city news release.

An application period opened Tuesday and will end June 30. There is no cost for veterans or their families.

To qualify for a banner, veterans must:

  • Be a past or present Huntington resident.
  • Have been honorably discharged from the military, killed in action, missing in action or be a prisoner of war.
  • Submit a quality photo, 5 inches by 7 inches or larger, in military uniform, if possible.
  • If the veteran is deceased, a family member may submit on his or her behalf.

To submit a photo and accompanying information, visit www.huntingtoninbloom.org, click on the “Veterans” tab, fill out the information requested and upload a photograph.

Submissions also will be accepted in person in the Mayor’s Office, Room 8, at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The banners will be installed downtown the first week of October and will be removed in mid-November.

For more information, contact Lisa Riley at 304-696-5540, ext. 2335, or Lisa McComas at 304-522-8253.

