HUNTINGTON — A development firm is being sought for several projects within Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood, the first of which could bring a highly requested grocery store as well as apartments to the former Northcott Court property.
The projects are part of a draft Fairfield Innovation Plan, which is described as a road map to revitalization of the former Northcott Court property and the enhancement of the surrounding neighborhood. The projects, to be completed in three phases, would help re-establish Fairfield as a “vibrant and resilient community of opportunity and choice,” according to the plan.
The city of Huntington and the Huntington Housing Authority, which owns the old Northcott Court property, are seeking bid proposals from development firms to help lead those projects. The winning firm will write an implementation grant request, present financing options, assess project feasibility and eventually implement the proposed new developments.
The first phase will redevelop the four-acre Northcott Court site along Hal Greer Boulevard — a tract that used to contain public housing apartments that were decades old — into a mixed-use development. This includes a proposal to build a 25,000-square-foot grocery store with 94 public parking spaces, a four-story apartment building, ground-level retail space, family duplexes and a community plaza.
According to the proposal, people living and working in the neighborhood have overwhelmingly requested a grocery store at this location, which marketing studies indicate will be profitable based on its proximity to Marshall University and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“Nearby residents who do not have access to a car are unable to walk to the closest full-scale grocery store several miles away and must rely on a public transportation system that is perceived as unreliable, or go to a nearby dollar store chain that is less healthy and often more expensive on a dollar-per-dollar basis than a traditional full-service grocery store,” according to the plan.
The proposed apartment building would consist of 63 units that can be adjusted to single-person households or family units.
There also will be 22 duplexes for families and a retail space on the building’s first floor. Phase one will be completed in two steps based on timing, available resources and the ability to recruit a grocery operator.
During a Marshall University Board of Governors meeting Thursday, university President Jerome Gilbert said he recently had a meeting to discuss the Northcott Court redevelopment with Mayor Steve Williams and Vicki Lester, Huntington Housing Authority executive director.
“It’s going to be very good for Huntington and it’s going to be very good for the people of our health sciences campus,” he said.
A second phase of redevelopment focuses on the 10th Avenue corridor, from Hal Greer Boulevard to 17th Street. This will convert a large number of vacant homes into another mixed-use development including family apartments and row homes. The plan also recommends an option to move Po-Boys Used Tires to a more industrial part of the neighborhood. The shop suffered a fire in March and remains an “unsightly use along the revitalizing corridor.”
The third phase focuses on redeveloping vacant sites along Charleston Avenue and 12th Avenue. This would be turned into employee housing for Cabell Huntington Hospital, including about 35 units of either row houses or single-family homes.
Bid proposals from development firms are due by 10 a.m. Feb. 19 on BidExpress.com. From there, interviews will be held with applicants before the highest-ranked firm is selected.
The Fairfield Innovation Plan was created using a $350,000 planning grant under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.
The selected firm will help write a grant application to HUD, which could give up to $20 million for implementation of the projects. The firm also will seek additional funding sources, including tax credits, bond financing, private mortgages, project-based vouchers and energy rebates from local utilities.