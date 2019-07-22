HUNTINGTON - Huntington City Council members will vote Monday night on an ordinance that will continue a maintenance and operations agreement of Harris Riverfront Park with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
Also during the meeting, they will consider a resolution to sublease part of an Altizer warehouse from the Park District for storage of more than $200,000 in Christmas decorations.
The new four-year agreement for management of Harris Riverfront Park does not include a 2% price escalation clause that was in agreements from past years. Instead, the city will be locked into paying $215,000 a year, which is the amount budgeted during fiscal year 2020.
The city had considered taking back management of the park, but determined the agreement was a more economical decision, said former City Manager Cathy Burns.
The district has since discussed adding more programming at the park and making some capital improvements. The city will also explore building a new amphitheater for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. The city's current stage area at the park is not large enough and is prone to flooding from the Ohio River.
The agreement has since become retroactively active because its duration runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
Council members will also consider a resolution to sublease half of a 5,100-square-foot warehouse located in the 4300 block of Terrace Avenue in Altizer from the Park District.
Previously, the city and Park District were allowed to store decorations and other items at the old Coca-Cola building in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue. However, the building's owners have requested those items be moved out so they can renovate the building.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the city would sublease the Altizer warehouse from the Park District for a total of $18,000 for the year.
"It's space we don't have and we need to store our equipment," Damron said. "We want to do it for a year, and if we still need it we can renew it for a year on the same terms."
Burns said the Huntington Municipal Development Authority donated approximately $50,000 in Christmas decorations to the city more than five years ago. Since then they've added more decorations totaling more than $200,000.
Within the year, the city would look at its own properties to see if the decorations could be stored elsewhere, Burns said. The sublease has since become retroactively active, having gone into effect in July.
Also during Monday's meeting, City Council members will vote on:
n A resolution to furnish the Information Technology Division with one new Ford F-150 truck from Thornhill in Chapmanville, West Virginia. This was allocated in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
n A resolution to furnish the Sanitation Division with one new packer truck from West Virginia Tractor for $151,200. This is part of the equipment replacement program.
n A resolution to furnish the Huntington Police Department with a year's worth of ammunition from The Gun Shop in Vincentown, New Jersey, for $27,412. This is the department's training and on-duty ammo.
Burns is now the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, a position she moved into this month.