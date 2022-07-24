HUNTINGTON — Downtown Huntington residents, workers and visitors will see changes to the area within the next couple of years.
The City of Huntington is planning a redesign of portions of 8th, 9th and 10th streets that would further promote the growth of the area and improve safety and infrastructure.
City officials have received feedback from downtown business and property owners and plan to get more input on the idea.
The city has secured $9.6 million in funding from the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, which requires a 20% match from the city, or $2.5 million. The commission’s funds come from the Surface Transportation Block Grant program.
About 30 business and property owners gave feedback during a May 17 meeting. Officials said the response was overwhelmingly positive.
A conceptual plan was needed to discuss funding, but public input will still be taken during the process. Cathy Burns, the director of the Development Office, said the city plans to have more meetings with downtown stakeholders and that the City Council will have to make some decisions regarding the project.
Phoebe Patton Randolph of Edward Tucker Architects said the $12.1 million in secured funding could support phases one through four of the project. There are five phases.
The plan focuses on 8th Street from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue, 3rd Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street, 10th Street from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue, and 9th Street from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue.
The redesign includes an additional 33 to 43 parking spots and aesthetic improvements such as lighting or historic metal arches.
The area has become a hub for entertainment and businesses in recent years. The 9th Street area is temporarily closed during the summer for events such as 9th Street Live. Downtown is also the site of outdoor gatherings like the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival and ChiliFest. Some restaurants also want to expand outdoor dining.
Burns said the goals include incorporating more public art downtown with already existing fixtures.
“I’m a big advocate for downtown, but … I believe that what really sets it apart from more of that suburbia development is that fact that it’s more dense development,” Burns said.
The redesign must also be durable and sustainable for the next 25 years, she added. Opportunities like this do not come often.
Underlying principles for the redesign include growth of downtown; improving safety; increasing parking; addressing infrastructure and utility needs in the area such as sidewalks; wayfinding signs and stormwater drainage; maintaining a consistent aesthetic; and using a “complete streets” approach.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said Mayor Steve Williams wanted to underline that the city has no plans to make 9th Street pedestrian-only again, something that happened during the 1990s.
Changes to 8th Street that are being considered include removing one lane of northbound traffic and adding diagonal parking that drivers could back into, allowing for more spots on the side next to City Hall, said James Yost of GAI Consultants Inc. Backing into a parking spot also puts the trunk of a car near the entrance of a shop and allows passengers to exit a vehicle close to the sidewalk. However, a traffic study must be done to move forward with this change. On the part of 8th Street near The Market, the sidewalk could be reduced to add more parking and bike lanes.
The 3rd Avenue plan includes reducing the sidewalk to add more parking, but input from businesses in the area would be needed. A re-striping plan with back-in parking is being considered for 10th Street.
The plan for 9th Street includes what would be the first shared street concept in West Virginia, which means that no curb would be on the street, but barriers like trees and different pavements would mark the road from the sidewalk. In the plaza area where 9th Street Live is held, the plan calls for hydraulic bollards to close the street to traffic temporarily and a permanent stage area. This portion of the street would also include lighting and an arch that goes over the plaza, similar to historical metal arches that Huntington used to have.
On the portion of 9th Street that features the Cabell County Public Library design, the street would feature a curbside and mimic design elements from the 3rd and 4th avenues portion. Farther up the street, parking for the federal building would be maintained and parking near the Prichard Building, which is being redeveloped, would have spaces added.
The project will likely begin the bid process next year, with construction beginning in either the summer or fall of 2023. Input from other agencies, such as the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Huntington Municipal Parking Board and the Huntington Stormwater Utility will also be needed.