HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s city planners are seeking input from residents as they form the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan.
Due to state regulations, the city must create a 10-year comprehensive plan every 10 years. Huntington’s last comprehensive plan was formed in 2015 and formed the basis of the city’s rules for zoning and transportation.
Bre Shell, the city’s planning director, said she hopes residents will provide input on how they hope the city will look and function in the next 10 years.
The planning office has a survey on the city’s website as the first outreach to the community regarding the plan. Shell said the office will host open house meetings and attend neighborhood group meetings to connect with the neighborhoods on an individual basis.
“We are going to focus on some categories we think are rising to the top of our priorities, whether that’s housing or economic development, so we’ll probably have some focus groups on those topics,” Shell said.
Shell said the city’s current plan intentionally encouraged the formation of neighborhood groups, with issues broken down at the level of each neighborhood, something she says the city is now benefiting from. Shell said problems might be similar across the city but can manifest differently in each neighborhood.
Shell said the planning office will diligently ensure that voices from diverse groups across the community are heard as they form the city’s plan.
“We are very conscious that public meetings may draw a certain kind of constituent, people who have time and availability to come out … so we want to make sure that we are going where people are,” Shell said.
