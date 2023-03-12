The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington and the Ohio River are shown in this aerial photograph taken on July 9, 2020. City planners are seeking input from residents as they form Huntington's 10-year comprehensive plan.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s city planners are seeking input from residents as they form the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan.

Due to state regulations, the city must create a 10-year comprehensive plan every 10 years. Huntington’s last comprehensive plan was formed in 2015 and formed the basis of the city’s rules for zoning and transportation.

