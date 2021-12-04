HUNTINGTON — Tri-State residents attending religious services this weekend may notice some members of the congregation in uniform.
They are part of the Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, and are observing the anniversary of Civil Air Patrol, which was founded Dec. 1, 1941, just before the beginning of American involvement in World War II.
Each year, CAP observes its anniversary during the first week of December.
The Mid-Valley Composite Squadron, commanded by Maj. Jason A. Hudak, is one of over 1,400 units across the country that perform emergency services missions, including disaster relief, search and rescue, humanitarian and national security activities.
CAP also serves the community through aerospace education and youth leadership training. Membership in CAP’s cadet program is open to youth ages 12 to 20, while senior membership is open to adults 21 and older.
Civil Air Patrol Worship Weekend is intended to emphasize CAP’s moral leadership training and is one of several events planned to commemorate the 80th anniversary.
Many clergymen across the nation are members of Civil Air Patrol, serving as chaplains in the organization.
