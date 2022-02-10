HUNTINGTON — Three Huntington Police Department officers are up for promotions.
The Huntington Policemen’s Civil Service Commission approved police officers for promotions within the department that will happen following a retirement within the department Friday.
Lt. Brian Lucas will retire from the department. To fill the position, the next officers on the promotional eligibility rank list step up in rank.
The commission approved recommendations for promotions of Sgt. Jason Davis to lieutenant, Cpl. Ronnie Lusk to sergeant and Officer Joseph Denning to corporal. The officers also meet all medical standards, Lt. Mike Chornobay said.
After Lusk’s promotion, the list of candidates eligible to become sergeants will be exhausted, so the police department will have future tests to fill the list. The commission approved asking McCann Associates, a testing company that the department has previously used, to develop the exam and study materials. During a future meeting, the commission can approve the materials and testing dates.
The next testing date for new officers is Feb. 20. So far, over 200 applicants have applied for the test, Chornobay told commissioners.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Samuel Moore asked for an update on Chornobay’s research into using different criteria for the promotion tests. The lieutenant said he was waiting to hear back from other civil service commissions in the state.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.