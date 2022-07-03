CHARLESTON — The latest in the slew of opioid lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies is set for trial Tuesday following a state panel’s rejection of “Big Three” distributors’ last-ditch attempt to get the case thrown out of court.
Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. argued, among other things, that the law doesn’t apply to West Virginia cities and counties’ claims and there’s no evidence distributors interfered with a public right. A state mass litigation panel rejected those arguments and others Friday. Courts across the country have responded similarly, a fact the panel cited.
This time, it clears the way for a civil trial to start Tuesday, July 5, in the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse.
The cities and counties claim the failure of the Big Three to maintain effective controls helped fuel the opioid crisis that rippled across West Virginia and killed hundreds of thousands of people nationwide.
Paul T. Farrell Jr., of Huntington, and Bob Fitzsimmons, of Wheeling, are the lead attorneys for the cities and counties.
The trial comes a year after Huntington and Cabell County went to federal trial against the Big Three on similar claims. A ruling is pending in that case. It could result in the governments being awarded $2.6 billion.
During that trial, the city and county argued AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county of less than 100,000 people over an eight-year period.
The companies have blamed doctors, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and West Virginians’ history of bad health as the reason for the shipments.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.