HUNTINGTON — Students at Guyandotte Elementary School received a hands-on lesson about local history Friday during Civil War Days.
As they listened to Dylan Patrick and other re-enactors, students were instructed on marching drills and how to load a musket — crucial skills during the mid-1800s — and they were immersed in a variety of other demonstrations during the event at the historic Madie Carroll House in Huntington, where many of the Civil War Days activities continued Saturday for the general public.
Taking place Wednesday through Saturday, the annual event also included a lecture series and demonstrations in observance of the November 1861 battle when Confederate raiders struck suddenly and returned the village to the dominion of the “Stars and Bars” before Union liberators returned and took their vengeance, burning two-thirds of the village to the ground.
