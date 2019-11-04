HUNTINGTON — Nearly 160 years after a Union fire burned a large portion of Guyandotte to fight off a Confederate cavalry, the community’s ancestors continue to honor the historic neighborhood’s history during its Civil War Days.

For 30 years, the celebration has honored the Battle of Guyandotte, which took place in 1861 when about 700 Confederate cavalrymen raided the small town, withdrawing just a day later before Union reinforcements set fire to much of the secessionist-leaning village.

For two days in early November each year, a camp emerges on the same ground where the battle took place, full of reenactors in blue, gray and period-appropriate civilian clothing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.