HUNTINGTON — Nearly 160 years after a Union fire burned a large portion of Guyandotte to fight off a Confederate cavalry, the community’s ancestors continue to honor the historic neighborhood’s history during its Civil War Days.
For 30 years, the celebration has honored the Battle of Guyandotte, which took place in 1861 when about 700 Confederate cavalrymen raided the small town, withdrawing just a day later before Union reinforcements set fire to much of the secessionist-leaning village.
For two days in early November each year, a camp emerges on the same ground where the battle took place, full of reenactors in blue, gray and period-appropriate civilian clothing.