Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Visitors in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington stepped back in time Saturday for Civil War Heritage Day.

People had their pick of activities and were able to learn about everything from the Underground Railroad and Confederate Raid on Guyandotte to the Jenkins family and Civil War scribes, music and widows. The historic Madie Carroll House, located at 234 Guyan St., was also open for tours as part of the day’s festivities.

For those seeking a bit more action, Civil War-era children’s games were being offered, including the game of graces, an event in which “opponents send gaily beribboned hoops whirling towards each other to be caught on the tips of slender wands.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendance was limited to 25 visitors at a time and social distancing and masks were required.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.