HUNTINGTON — Visitors in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington stepped back in time Saturday for Civil War Heritage Day.
People had their pick of activities and were able to learn about everything from the Underground Railroad and Confederate Raid on Guyandotte to the Jenkins family and Civil War scribes, music and widows. The historic Madie Carroll House, located at 234 Guyan St., was also open for tours as part of the day’s festivities.
For those seeking a bit more action, Civil War-era children’s games were being offered, including the game of graces, an event in which “opponents send gaily beribboned hoops whirling towards each other to be caught on the tips of slender wands.”
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendance was limited to 25 visitors at a time and social distancing and masks were required.