CHARLESTON — West Virginia Archives and History will present "West Virginia and the Civil War" on Sept. 28 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center on the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The symposium will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
"West Virginia and the Civil War" will feature four Civil War historians and speakers: Richard L. Armstrong, Hunter Lesser, Dr. Katharine Antolini and Terry Lowry. During an hour-long break between the morning and afternoon sessions, attendees will have an opportunity to inspect Civil War artifacts from the personal collections of presenters and the Archives and History holdings. Richard A. Wolfe, author of "West Virginia in the Civil War," also will be on hand with an exhibit of his award-winning Civil War photographs, and Steve Cunningham will have a table with books from his publishing company, 35th Star Publishing.
For additional information about the symposium and a full schedule of events, contact the Archives and History Library at 304-558-0230 or go to http://www.wvculture.org/history/workshops/civilwar09282019promo.html.