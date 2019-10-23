KENOVA — Not to say the small towns of Ceredo and Kenova aren’t lively throughout the year, but there was a particular influx of visitors that flooded their streets Tuesday evening for the 10th annual C-K AutumnFest Parade.

In order to celebrate the milestone, participants decorated floats in the style of their favorite decade, a bow to this year’s parade theme, “A decade with C-K AutumnFest.”

The parade serves as a kickoff for the rest of the weekend’s activities including the famous Pumpkin House in Kenova, a car show, and a concert series to be held at the recently renovated Ward-Craycraft Stadium.

For a complete schedule of events, visit http://www.ckautumnfest.com/activities.html.

