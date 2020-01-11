HUNTINGTON — Clarence Martin, the CEO and CFO of State Electric Supply, died Wednesday at the age of 80, according to his obituary.
Martin was hired as controller at State Electric in 1972 and became chief financial officer in 1977 and chief executive officer in 1994.
“He was an iconic individual in the industry,” said John Spoor, State Electric Supply president and chief operating officer. “This is a great loss for State Electric Supply. He will be greatly missed.”
When Martin began working at State Electric, there were two branches, one in Huntington and one in Dunbar, West Virginia. There were a total of 41 employees and the business was just beginning to grow.
From two branches, Martin focused on growing the business to 44 branches across seven states, employing nearly 800 employees and becoming a partner in the business in 1988 and one of the successors to the business.
Spoor says he worked side by side with Martin for 40 years and they became partners in 2012.
“He was a quiet hero who was very humble and very kind and giving,” Spoor said. “He was never about himself, and mentored and guided so many lives.”
Martin’s goal was to continue to expand the business to provide a better economy, a better community, and a good place for people to work and provide for their families.
Martin was also the executive vice president of Arthur’s Enterprises, which was formed in 1986 to provide organizational structure for the continued growth of State Electric.
Martin served as a member of the board for Huntington Federal for more than 20 years. He served as chairman of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) Government Affairs Committee, and was previously on the NAED Legislative Committee in the 1990s. He was the board chairman for the National Association of Electrical Distributors in 2012-13. His most recent accomplishment was his induction into the 2012 Marshall University Business Hall of Fame.
“He was a pillar of an individual,” Spoor said. “We will continue to honor his great legacy and vision by continuing to drive State Electric Supply forward.”
Martin’s funeral arrangements are being handled by Henson & Kitchen Mortuary in Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.