HUNTINGTON — Guests at The Wild Ramp on 14th Street West in Huntington turned out Wednesday for a night full of holiday fun.
Instructors Kristi Ruggles and Lori Bowling taught the class how to put together a festive holiday wreath. Attendees were provided with supplies, greenery and evergreen elements to assemble their own individualized wreath.
Ruggles is the owner of Mountain Girl Provisions and a Master Gardener who has been a florist for many years and enjoys spreading holiday cheer to others and teaching them how to explore their creative side. Bowling is the Boyd County Extension Agent and a holiday bow aficionado.
Guests also got to see a demonstration of a hand-tied box wreath display and enjoy refreshments and socialization.
The Wild Ramp often hosts classes for participants of all ages. For more information, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/TheWildRampHuntingtonWV.