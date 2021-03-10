DUNLOW, W.Va. — Some West Virginia students whose school flooded are resuming classes at a state forest.
Cabwaylingo State Forest in Wayne County will open its group camp facility for in-person instruction for students from Dunlow Elementary School, which was damaged by floods from recent heavy rains.
"This is what West Virginians do when our neighbors are in trouble; we step up to the plate and help in any way we can," Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
Students and school staff will attend classes five days a week at the group camp starting next Monday through the end of the school year. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Wayne County Schools will provide bus service to the camp, which has two large, barracks-style rooms.
A common area will be used for art, physical education and music classes as well as for serving breakfast and lunch. An outside pavilion will also be used for meals and classes, weather permitting, the statement said.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the facility provides plenty of space for students to learn in a safe environment, while also having the opportunity to enjoy local scenery.
"The setting itself we thought would be a good place for the school," he said.
"I think it's going to be a good experience for the kids. It's a beautiful setting; there are nature trails that are literally yards from the facility, there is an outdoor pavilion and there is a lot of greenery for students to really be able to enjoy the spring as we wrap up this year."
Wayne County Board of Education members had considered sending the roughly 60 Dunlow Elementary students to Crum Pre-K-8 School or Genoa Elementary, Alexander said.
Members learned the buildings could be too crowded for more than one district and they would possibly have to divide the students and teachers between the two schools, which Alexander said he did not want, adding that he thought the group finishing the school year together would be best.
"The flooding was a traumatic event, and that certainly impacts those students that were in that school," he said. "So we want them to stay intact and together as much as possible."
Alexander also said if they were to send students to other elementary schools to receive in-person education, some may have had to spend an hour or longer riding the bus.
During Tuesday's regularly scheduled BOE meeting, Alexander told members after initial assessments of the Dunlow Elementary flooding damage, he does not expect everything will be fixed before the end of the school year.
Alexander said the plan for cleaning and repairs will hopefully be complete by June, and students are expected to be able to return to Dunlow Elementary in August.