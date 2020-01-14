HUNTINGTON — Sunshine and mild temperatures welcomed Marshall University students back to campus Monday for the first day of the spring 2020 semester.
Both returning students and first-timers now have complete access to the newly renovated Memorial Student Center, which underwent a $4.5 million update beginning this past summer, according to Leah Payne, the university’s communications director.
Although the student center’s official reopening occurred in December, the finishing touches were completed during the students’ absence over the winter break.
Payne said new academic programs are also being offered this semester, including a bachelor’s degree in general business, delivered solely online, and a new master’s degree in cyber forensics and security.