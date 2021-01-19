HUNTINGTON — Students across Cabell County are scheduled to return to their classrooms Wednesday morning after the Board of Education last week approved a three-day blended model for in-person instruction.
Those classrooms have been empty since before the Thanksgiving holiday as a color-coded map, along with other directives from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, prevented several counties from opening their schools.
For Mary Lopez, a first-grade teacher at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington, the day her students came back couldn’t come soon enough.
“It’s almost like Christmas to me to have my children back. School is not school unless the children are here, and they need to come back. They need the one-to-one correspondence, and I need it, too, because I miss it,” Lopez said.
The return of students comes with special preparations to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and while it might be an unfamiliar task to some, Lopez and other teachers have it down to a science.
Each child in Lopez’s classroom has their own set of school supplies, which includes pencils, whiteboard markers, headphones, math manipulative kits, play dough, building blocks and headphones.
Those items, along with desks, lockers and face shields, are all color- and number-coded for each student to use throughout the day. When traveling from their main classroom to activities such as art or music or the cafeteria, each Highlawn student will carry their shield through the building with them.
It might take some getting used to, but Principal Robin Harmon said getting students back in schools is worth any amount of effort.
“The challenges for everyone have been big. Ninety-nine percent of people it seems like have overcome them, but we still have that small group that needs to be here. They may have trouble with the technology even though it’s there for them,” Harmon said.
Lopez added that teaching in person benefits both the student and the teacher, and she’s excited to get back to a sense of normalcy in how she can teach.
“Just by watching them here at school you can see if they are holding a pencil right or turning their hands — are they having difficulty doing that? You can’t see that through a screen,” said Lopez.
Fifth-grade teacher Andrea Nicely said she believes a stronger connection can be made with each student in the classroom compared to through a screen, and that they are more apt to ask questions and be engaged in the learning process.
Cabell County is resuming in-person instruction this week on a “B” week schedule, meaning students with a last name beginning with L-Z will go to school the remainder of this week (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday). Next week they will operate on an “A” week schedule, meaning students with last names beginning with A-K will go to school Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and do remote learning Thursday and Friday.