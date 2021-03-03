BARBOURSVILLE — As the water receded, teachers made their way back into flooded classrooms at Davis Creek Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.
It was the first step in what will be an extended healing process for the small community school located just outside of Barboursville on Alternate W.Va. 10, which collected around 3 feet of water in the lower level of the building as a result of heavy weekend rains that caused major flooding in the area.
Fourth-grade teacher Meg Gallimore has taught at Davis Creek for 12 years, but this marks the second time in four years that her classroom has held water instead of students.
“It was probably only a couple of inches (of water) last time,” she said, while sifting through wet books and stashing anything that hadn’t been submerged in water into cardboard boxes.
“It wasn’t nearly as bad as this is.”
Gallimore was one of a few teachers who received water damage in their classrooms. Other rooms, including the music room, saw extensive damage to learning materials and other items.
The boiler and HVAC units also suffered extensive damage after having been submerged in water for an extended period of time.
On Sunday night, Principal Patrick O’Neal and a few others went to the school to move items from the floor to higher ground in the classrooms and continued to monitor the status of the water into the next morning.
“We kept an eye on (the water) to see if it would go down, and (it) never did. Soon it was at a point where we couldn’t get in the classrooms and move anything else,” O’Neal said. “We ended up getting around 3 feet (of water) in those classrooms, and what we thought was safe wasn’t safe at all.”
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the water level dropped significantly — to around 8 inches when staff arrived to start cleanup efforts Wednesday morning. As the day progressed, the water was reduced to puddles and the full extent of the damage could be seen.
Kayla Medlen, a music teacher who splits time between Davis Creek and Cox Landing Elementary School in Lesage, spent much of the day Wednesday sorting through materials in her classroom and assessing the damage, which she said was a bit overwhelming.
“Being a music teacher, a lot of the things damaged were instruments, and those aren’t cheap. Even some of them that weren’t in the water for very long, the moisture still ruined them,” Medlen said.
She said the water came up to the tops of the desks in the classroom and the mitigation efforts administration took Sunday helped salvage some items in her classroom.
O’Neal said he expected more teachers to be at the school Thursday and they would have a better idea of when classrooms would be cleaned out, then the rooms would undergo repairs from the water damage.
“We’ll be working in the coming days to identify just how much damage there is to that first floor and what we are going to have to do to resume classes in that building as soon as possible,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
He added that the timeline is indefinite right now as to when in-person classes can resume. In the meantime, students will transition back to remote learning until the necessary repairs are made for re-entry.
Cabell County students were scheduled to return to in-person instruction five days a week beginning Monday, before heavy rains and flooding postponed their return yet again.
“It is completely discouraging,” Medlen said of how weather has impacted the school in recent weeks, from ice storms and power outages to now rain and flooding. “Our small school has been hit so hard.”
Davis Creek was the only school in the district to flood. Though the rear wing of Milton Elementary School was surrounded by water when levels were at their highest, district officials said no water entered the building.