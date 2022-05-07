HUNTINGTON — Cleanup continued throughout Cabell County on Saturday following heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding across the region one day earlier.
Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan, Kelli Sobonya and Caleb Gibson issued an emergency proclamation Friday asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to declare the county a disaster site.
Cabell County was one of three counties for which Justice declared a state of emergency Saturday. He also declared a state of emergency for Putnam and Roane counties. The governor authorized the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support the rain-swamped counties and to use all state resources necessary, as reported by The Associated Press.
Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 counties Friday due to the rain that was expected to continue over the next few days, and that declaration remains in effect.
Cabell County commissioners have also requested the disaster site proclamation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but have not heard whether that request was approved. Commissioners are asking that people be cautious about misinformation from individuals portraying themselves as FEMA representatives.
Friday’s rain caused flooding, power outages and road blockages, and Cabell County first responders are working to provide resources to those affected.
Homes in Enslow Park, Barboursville, Milton and along Fourpole Creek experienced high water, which led to some families abandoning their homes or requiring rescue from the Huntington Fire Department.
On Saturday, the Huntington Fire Department, West Virginia Emergency Management, Cabell County Emergency Management, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department and others provided cleaning kits to those who experienced flooding.
“This is what Huntington does in times of distress. That’s the easiest way to put it,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington. “We’ve got county emergency management officials, the fire department, and we’ve got everyday volunteers who have come out to help distribute cleanup supplies.”
Hundreds of kits filled with cleaners, rags, trash bags, gloves and more were distributed to Cabell County residents Saturday.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department set up in Enslow Park to administer Tdap vaccines, a vaccine that helps prevent tetanus as well as diphtheria and pertussis.
Kathleen Napier, director of nursing with the health department, said anyone who has waded or will be wading through floodwaters is recommended to get the vaccine to prevent diseases.
“Even though it’s not required to have when there is flooding, it’s always good to take extra precaution and have the extra protection in case you would get a cut or injury of some sort,” she said.
Tdap vaccines will continue to be available at the health department from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the health department will be closed Tuesday, May 10, for the primary election.
Napier said no appointment is needed to get the Tdap vaccine.
Greg Fuller, fire chief for the Huntington Fire Department, said officials are still evaluating the extent of the damage.
“We’re trying to get cleanup kits in the hands of people who need them,” he said. “And we’re trying to make an evaluation of what kind of damages are done so we can know how we can best help people.”
Fuller said the exact number of homes affected by flooding is not known, but he expected at least 100 in Huntington, which was under a state of emergency following a declaration by Mayor Steve Williams on Friday.
Williams on Friday said National Weather Service officials described the flash flooding as a “once in a generation” event. It was the second large-scale flooding event to affect the city in nine months.
According to a statement from Chambers, Huntington Public Works crews will begin hauling away debris and damaged household items Monday, May 9, in neighborhoods significantly affected by Friday’s flooding. That area includes but is not limited to Enslow Park and areas between Fourpole Creek and 10th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 5th Street West.
Residents are asked to pile debris where their household garbage is normally set out, or as close to the street or alley as possible. This cleanup will not affect regularly scheduled garbage pickup, but it could cause delays in special pickups.
Barboursville residents can get cleaning kits from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the corner of Kuhn Street and Central Avenue. Kits will also be available Sunday, but residents should call 304-617-4618 for a pickup time and location.