Cleanup date changed to June 6 in Union Township
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Union Township Board of Trustees in Lawrence County voted Thursday to change the semi-annual cleanup day from May 2 to June 6, with more details to follow at a later date.
Members also announced they are accepting bids for lawn mowing/weed-eating twice a month at two cemeteries — Getaway and McCormick. Bids can be submitted to President Jason Forbush at 740-886-9599 on or before April 15.
The board’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. May 7 at the Township Lot at 66 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. It will be an open air meeting, standing only, and those attending must adhere to restrictions being imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.