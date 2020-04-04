Cleanup date changed to June 6 in Union Township

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Union Township Board of Trustees in Lawrence County voted Thursday to change the semi-annual cleanup day from May 2 to June 6, with more details to follow at a later date.

Members also announced they are accepting bids for lawn mowing/weed-eating twice a month at two cemeteries — Getaway and McCormick. Bids can be submitted to President Jason Forbush at 740-886-9599 on or before April 15.

The board’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. May 7 at the Township Lot at 66 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. It will be an open air meeting, standing only, and those attending must adhere to restrictions being imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.