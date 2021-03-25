HUNTINGTON — Work is underway to clean up the nature trails at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Back-to-back ice storms last month brought down trees along the trails, requiring professional crews to clear the fallen trees, branches and other debris. The trails remain closed as the work continues.
The museum’s nature trails are part of a marked, maintained trail system that stretches approximately 1 mile in length and features a variety of inclines, from nearly flat to steep.
Although the nature trails are closed, the museum is open. Located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington, the museum is open for members from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. It is open for general admission 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed on Mondays and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission to the museum is free on Tuesdays.