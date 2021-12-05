CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Cledus T. Judd’s next music parody is being done with the help of dozens of students and instructors at Collins Career Center north of Chesapeake.
Students in mass media engineering, machining and robotics, cosmetology, auto collision/welding, culinary arts, public safety and others all pitched in to make the video, according to James Woda, technology academy supervisor at the vocational school.
“We started filming Wednesday,” Woda said last week.
About 75 to 100 students were involved in the production, he said. The filming was expected to take two or three days.
Students are making props, makeup, set design and providing food for the project, he said.
“They even built a putting green with a windmill for one scene in Judd’s ‘Old Man Rap,’” about a bottom-of-the-barrel substitute teacher played by Judd. His turn as a rapper doesn’t turn out well, Judd said.
He involved the vocational school in the production after visiting Collins several months ago to do a talk about drug prevention.
“I fell in love with the place and the students,” Judd said. “I had the students write it, shoot it and direct it. They’ve gone above and beyond. It has been a wonderful experience.”
One of the students, John Tyler, a senior from Chesapeake, has been working “to make sure everything goes well. I am very grateful for this opportunity,” he said.
Tyler said he is planning to go to college to get a communications degree and the hands-on experience will look good on his resume.
Monica Nance, a Collins junior from the Pedro area, is among the cosmetology students working on makeup for Judd, including blackening his teeth for the music video. Eyeliner can be used for more than its intended purpose, she said.
“This has been the best experience,” Nance said. “I have met a lot of great people along the way.”
Another reason for involving Collins students in the production is that Judd said a lot of students who go to trade school are looked down on.
“Not everyone is going to Marshall or West Virginia University,” he said.
