The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — People had a unique chance this week to scale the indoor climbing wall at the Marshall Recreation Center in the dark.

The Rec Center hosted a headlamp climb Wednesday evening, giving climbers the opportunity to climb what the center describes as the “centerpiece and main physical attraction” of its Adventure Recreation program with the lights turned off. The headlamp climb was one of several special events the center has hosted this winter.

The climbing wall, located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington and billed as the only indoor climbing structure in the Tri-State, offers clinics, classes, climbing challenges and competitions throughout the year. More information is available online at www.marshall.edu/campusrec.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.