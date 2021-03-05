HUNTINGTON — People had a unique chance this week to scale the indoor climbing wall at the Marshall Recreation Center in the dark.
The Rec Center hosted a headlamp climb Wednesday evening, giving climbers the opportunity to climb what the center describes as the “centerpiece and main physical attraction” of its Adventure Recreation program with the lights turned off. The headlamp climb was one of several special events the center has hosted this winter.
The climbing wall, located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington and billed as the only indoor climbing structure in the Tri-State, offers clinics, classes, climbing challenges and competitions throughout the year. More information is available online at www.marshall.edu/campusrec.