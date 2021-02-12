CHARLESTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will set up in the former Sears space in the Huntington Mall to provide more COVID-19 vaccines at a faster pace.
Called The Vaccine Center, the site will be open for walk-up vaccinations starting next week and will soon be accessible for both walk-up and drive-thru services. Vaccines at this clinic will be scheduled by appointment only from the existing wait lists.
When vaccine supply will allow, up to 3,000 vaccinations can be given a day at this new vaccination site.
The new vaccine center will be the headquarters for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s vaccination delivery. Other vaccination sites will continue to operate, and additional new, smaller sites are being planned to ensure rapid and equitable vaccination distribution.
“We are pleased to be able to offer services in this new center, providing the public more stability and easier access while improving flexibility and scalability as vaccine supply increases,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer, said in a release. “We are very thankful for the support of all our partners in this venture, and we are confident in its success.”
The clinic will operate in partnership with Marshall Health, Valley Health Systems, Marshall University, Wayne County Health Department, Cabell County EMS, and Mountain Health Network including Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the creation of the clinic Friday during his COVID-19 press briefing.
“This is a great example of how we work together with our community partners,” Justice said. “Of course, I spent a lot of time at Marshall, so I’ve got many, many ties to the area, and I could not be more proud of what’s going on there. It’s good stuff. Way to go, everyone.”
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department recently received a $1.07 million grant to administer and distribute the vaccine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
For more information on vaccine registration and to follow vaccine clinic updates, visit cabellhealth.org or contact the COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov. To date, more than 240,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.
There were 467 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia on Friday, for a total of 126,887, and 13 new virus-related deaths, for a total of 2,200.
Among the deaths reported was a 75-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,359), Boone (1,510), Braxton (762), Brooke (1,960), Cabell (7,471), Calhoun (217), Clay (364), Doddridge (449), Fayette (2,533), Gilmer (663), Grant (1,027), Greenbrier (2,349), Hampshire (1,468), Hancock (2,548), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,698), Jackson (1,645), Jefferson (3,490), Kanawha (11,596), Lewis (976), Lincoln (1,172), Logan (2,587), Marion (3,541), Marshall (2,937), Mason (1,725), McDowell (1,316), Mercer (4,068), Mineral (2,553), Mingo (2,049), Monongalia (7,513), Monroe (923), Morgan (899), Nicholas (1,120), Ohio (3,520), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,477), Putnam (4,028), Raleigh (4,462), Randolph (2,323), Ritchie (592), Roane (481), Summers (689), Taylor (1,055), Tucker (483), Tyler (601), Upshur (1,611), Wayne (2,537), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,046), Wirt (339), Wood (6,811) and Wyoming (1,693).
Cabell County reported 865 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 212.
In Kentucky, the state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases fell again Friday and it appeared the state would have a fifth straight week of decline in the number of cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction,” Beshear said in a news release. “But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”
The state reported 1,440 new cases Friday, with 42 deaths. The positivity rate was 6.95%.
Kentucky has had a total of 4,253 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.
In Boyd County, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 4,424. There have been 61 deaths in the county related to the virus.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday publicly rebuked school officials in Akron and Cincinnati for backtracking on commitments they’d made to offer in-person learning by March 1, calling that unacceptable after employees in those districts were among those prioritized for coronavirus vaccines because of their reopening promises.
The Republican governor was upset to learn that Akron students weren’t slated to return until mid-March, and that Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills High School was sticking with remote learning over concerns about crowding and the ability to keep students socially distanced.
The governor said he isn’t telling schools or parents what to do, but is warning schools that made reopening commitments in exchange for getting prioritized vaccines to live up to their word.
“These vaccinations, if they’re not going to get kids back in school when they need to be back in school, we need to take them and vaccinate other people — vaccinate people who are older,” DeWine said.
He said he also asked Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon whether the teacher vaccinations underway there should be halted because of uncertainty about whether the district would have kids back in classrooms by March 1. DeWine said Gordon assured him he’s doing everything possible to meet that goal.
The governor emphasized the importance of returning kids to school, pointing to the academic, social and mental health consequences of extended time out of school, and to updated guidance Friday from the nation’s top public health agency that said classes can safely resume with masking and other precautions being followed, regardless of whether teachers are yet vaccinated.
More than 85% of Ohio’s school districts already are offering at least some in-person classes at this point, DeWine said.
To get prioritized vaccine access, districts had been required to agree that their schools would be using in-person or hybrid learning models by March 1. Only one of Ohio’s 600-plus districts — the small Jefferson Local Township Schools district just outside of Dayton — didn’t sign on, deciding instead to remain in remote learning for the rest of this school year.
More than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide Friday.