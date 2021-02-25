CHARLESTON — The Boone County Health Department has had its clinical services offerings suspended until it takes corrective action outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In a letter obtained by HD Media dated Feb. 17, 2021, State Health Officer and Commissioner Dr. Ayne Amjad outlined the details of the suspension of clinical services.
The letter states, “The results of the quality assessment are attached and show several areas of violation of legislative rule 64 CSR 73. The results of this assessment indicate several areas of operational concern that require immediate attention in the interest of patient safety for the citizens of Boone County.”
The letter continues, “It has also come to our attention that the Boone County Board of Health has failed, among other things, to convene regular meetings of the Board as required by W.Va. Code S 16-2-10(a). Please provide for our review, the dates and minutes of all Board meetings held during the period of January 2019 through December 2020, as well as an explanation regarding the failure of the Board to meet as required by the statute.”
Additionally, the letter states, “Based on the above information, effective immediately, all clinical services provided by the Boone County Health Department are to be suspended.”
According to county officials during the Boone County Commission’s regular session Tuesday, all parties involved planned to meet virtually Wednesday to discuss the violations and what will be done to resolve them.
Violations were found and recommendations were provided in the following sections:
- Infection control training and competency
- Hand hygiene
- Personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Injection safety
Environmental cleaning
- Infection control program and infrastructure
Boone County Commissioner Jacob Messer said he felt the situation would be resolved and that the meeting Wednesday would bring clarity for all involved.
“I read the report, and the results were disappointing,” Messer said. “Based on conversations I’ve had with the people involved, these should be issues that we can easily fix and we will start that process immediately.”
Messer added, “We have a meeting this evening regarding the situation and as a commissioner, I take the report seriously, and we want to be in compliance regarding all of the county’s operations and we are in the process of rectifying these issues and improving our health department services.”
A comment from a Boone County Health Department representative could not immediately be obtained.