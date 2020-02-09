Clinics
Ross Hearing Aid Centers, 3333 U.S. Route 60 East, in the Walmart Super Center, offers free hearing tests for senior citizens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday-Saturday at the center. Free hearing aid cleaning and check are also offered. For appointments, call 304-523-3161.
Newly diagnosed with diabetes? Then contact West Virginia Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (WV JDRF) for support at 304-654-6507.
A Course in Miracles, a self-help study group. The group meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Free and open to the public. For more information or the location, call Bill Webb at 304-733-3331.
Huntington’s Disease support group meets on the second Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the east conference room at Saint Francis Hospital, 333 Laidley St., Charleston. The meeting is for patients, families, caregivers, at risk and anyone affected by HD. For more information, call 304-549-3266 or email to debarm@suddenlink.net.
Freedom from Smoking program is offered by appointment only at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in the Pulmonary Center. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 304-399-7402.
Lupus Support Group of WV meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave., Huntington. The free meetings are for Lupus patients and their loved ones.
Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Douglass Center, 1448 10th Ave., provides free primary care, medications assistance and referral for the low income as well as those with Medicaid, Medicare and some other insurances. Services are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 304-529-0753.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department offers immunizations, pregnancy testing, HIV testing and counseling, emergency contraception, hepatitis testing and immunity testing during walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
For immunization clinics: Parent or legal guardian must accompany child and bring record of his/her immunizations.
TB skin tests are offered from 8 to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
HIV testing and counseling is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Sexually transmitted disease clinic is offered by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Tuberculosis clinics, family planning clinic and breast and cervical cancer screening program are offered by appointment. Call 304-526-3380.
The West Virginia Children’s Health Project, a mobile doctor’s office on wheels, provides complete medical care for children ages newborn through 18.
Lawrence County (Kentucky) Health Department offers immunization, well-child clinics, family planning, Pap smear clinic, diagnostic clinics and WIC by appointment. The department is open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Also scheduled:
Tuesday: family planning supply pick-up in afternoon; VD clinic.
Friday: family planning supply pick-up, hypertension and general walk-ins.
Greenup County Health Department offers medical and environmental services, counseling, screenings and clinics by appointment. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Clinic hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. There is a $1-$3 fee for most services, excluding family planning. Call 606-473-9838 or 437-9839.
Blood centers
American Red Cross offers donor hours the third Monday of each month at King’s Daughters Medical Center’s Outpatient Services Center, 23rd Street, Ashland. Donations are accepted by appointment. Call 800-448-3543.
Huntington Donor Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington, offers the following donor hours: 10:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. For appointments, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or go online at www.redcrossblood.org.