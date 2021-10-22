HUNTINGTON — To a rousing chant of, “Close that capsule,” from Marshall University cheerleaders and a drumroll from the Marching Thunder, Huntington leaders sealed a time capsule Friday.
The container, which was created as part of Huntington’s sesquicentennial celebrations, is set to be reopened in 100 years by future residents of the Jewel City. Until then, the capsule will be displayed in Huntington’s City Hall as part of a living history gallery, said Kaylin Staten, the city’s 150th anniversary coordinator. More than 300 items were in the container.
“I think that it really just tells a story of Huntington and through a different lens. So many people have different ideas of what Huntington means to them and I think each of these items really attest to that,” Staten said after the ceremony. “It’s just a testament to our resilience, our hope, our just love for our community and our love for the future and what we hope to tell them in 2121.”
The time capsule was sealed on the 200th birthday of Collis P. Huntington, the railroad magnate for whom the city was named. Born in 1821, he linked lines of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, which he bought in 1869, with the Southern Pacific Railroad. On Monday, a bust of Huntington created by Carter Taylor Seaton was unveiled at City Hall. The piece will be on display in the main hallway of the building as part of a new art gallery.
Earlier this year, the 150th Anniversary Committee sought proposals for items to go in the time capsule. Residents could submit essays, photos and objects that represent current life in the city now in order to give future residents a glimpse at their past.
Works were printed on acid-free paper. The 57-pound stainless steel box features artwork created by the Robert C. Byrd Institute and has a wooden pedestal from Coalfield Development Corp.
Among speakers on Friday were former City Councilwoman Sandra Clements, Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tyson Compton and Bryan Chambers, the city’s director of communications and leader of the 150th Anniversary Committee. Work on 150th Anniversary events began in 2019, Chambers said.
Items were placed in the time capsule on Friday, though some are being kept secret for future residents. Marching Thunder provided sheet music for “Sons of Marshall” after performing the song. Central City Elementary Principal Jody Sowers placed artwork from the school’s students in the capsule after giving remarks. Representatives of Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Carol Miller read remarks from the three, which were then placed in the capsule. Miller also included a glass bison from Blenko Glass Company. Gov. Jim Justice sent a proclamation and letter for the time capsule as well, Staten said. AT&T, an event sponsor, gave a cell phone to be placed in the time capsule.
In his remarks, Mountain Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling introduced the city’s official sesquicentennial baby, Cooper Conaway. He was the first baby born on the city’s 150th Anniversary, Feb. 27, 2021. His parents, Jimmy and Candi Conaway, brought Cooper to the ceremony on Friday and placed a copy of his footprints, information about his birthday, weight and length, a photo of the family, and a photo of Cooper.
Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert included a letter in the time capsule. In his speech, he said he wrote about the importance of Huntington’s town-gown relations. He anticipates that relationship is still the case in the future. In 2121, Marshall will be 284 years old, he said.
Mayor Steve Williams, the 47th mayor of the city, put a letter into the time capsule addressed to the future mayor of the city in 2121. He read part of it on Friday, though he said some of the letter was personal. After the ceremony, Williams said he felt that the objects in the time capsule showed the city’s heart. Visitors often talk about the hospitality of the city, Williams said.
“I’m hoping that that mayor will understand the heartfelt passion that I have for the city and is present of the residents here,” Williams said.