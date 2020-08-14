HUNTINGTON — A jury will start deliberation Monday after closing arguments are presented as the trial for a man accused of rape by two women enters its second week in Cabell Circuit Court.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, of Kenova, took the stand Friday, defending himself against four counts of second-degree sexual assault after being accused of rape by two women. Those alleged attacks occurred while he was serving probation for a third sexually motivated case.
The first victim to report the incident said she was raped Oct. 7, 2018, while the second to come forward after communicating with the first said hers occurred Sept. 1, 2018.
If convicted, Hardin faces 10 to 25 years in prison for each count.
Both alleged victims, their friends and roommates, as well as investigators from the Huntington Police Department and Marshall University, have testified throughout the week.
As the final witness, Hardin took the stand Friday to defend himself. He was adamant that he did not rape either woman.
He agrees that he made mistakes in his relationship with the woman he was dating at the time he had intercourse with his two accusers, but implied that didn’t equate to criminal charges. He believes the rekindling of his relationship is what led to the accusations being made.
People had warned him both his accusers were “crazy” prior to the incidents occurring, he testified.
Hardin met the second accuser at a bar in fall 2018 when he approached her to make sure his sister got home safe.
Nick Radcliffe and Hailee Meadows, who were friends with the second accuser and Hardin’s sister, Olivia Hardin, testified that the accuser had been teasing Olivia Hardin that night, stating she was going to have sex with her brother.
Olivia Hardin said the accuser was “running around the bar that night screaming” she was going to have sex with her brother, and said she believed the alleged victim was serious.
At assistant prosecutor Sharon Frazier’s questioning, the friends said they had all been drinking that evening. Olivia Hardin, who also testified Friday, said they were drinking, but weren’t drunk.
Joseph Chase Hardin testified last year that he had not been drinking that evening, but text messages shown Friday said otherwise.
Meadows said she wasn’t sure the alleged victim would have said that if she were sober.
Hardin said the night the allegations took place, the pair was in the victim’s bedroom watching a movie at her apartment.
He told defense attorney Kerry Nessel he was venting to her about his girlfriend when the alleged victim initiated kissing and climbed on top of him.
“I looked at her and said, ‘Consent is a big thing for me. Do I have your consent?’ and she started laughing and said, ‘Yes,’” he said.
She testified she said no.
He said she had never told him no or asked him to stop, although she testified otherwise Thursday. After they were done, he said there was no indication anything was wrong or that the woman believed the intercourse was not consensual.
“She said she wanted me to come over on Monday and have sex again,” he testified, to which he had agreed.
Bedrooms at the alleged victim’s apartment complex had panic buttons for emergencies. The victim said she didn’t remember it, but Hardin testified it was right beside them and she had the opportunity to press it if she were in distress.
He never saw blood, he said, although his accuser said there was a lot.
They continued to communicate over the next few days and she never indicated she thought she was raped, he testified. They talked about the intercourse and how it could have been more “loving” rather than rough. She said she would teach him one day, he said, and it had to be mutual.
He testified that he took that to mean he had to love her like she did him, but the accuser said she said that because there was not mutual consent with their intercourse.
Their communication ceased when she had a falling out with Olivia Hardin, he said. She had told her brother not to talk to the alleged victim.
Olivia Hardin testified that although she and the accuser were friends, she never said to her she was raped. She said the alleged victim had been bragging after the alleged assault occurred about her brother bringing her food.
At Frazier’s questioning, Olivia Hardin said she ended the friendship after finding out she had accused her brother of rape months later.
Joseph Chase Hardin said he was surprised the accuser continued talking to him if she was so traumatized. He’s never known anyone who would want to date their rapist after it occurred, he said. An expert had testified earlier Friday that was normal.
The first accuser and Hardin met at church and built a relationship through their shared faith and attraction to each other. They studied the Bible together, once going to Ritter Park, where they shared a hammock and exchanged kisses.
Hardin testified it was the first alleged victim who started sending him sexually graphic messages, but he didn’t mind.
They were supposed to meet Oct. 5, but he didn’t show because he couldn’t do that to his girlfriend, he testified. The alleged assault occurred when the pair met two days later.
They drove to a Huntington museum, where they talked about Hardin’s troubled relationship, before the alleged victim said, “Don’t talk about her,” and started kissing Hardin, he testified. It was she who climbed into the backseat of the vehicle first, he said.
When discussing his encounter with the first accuser, Hardin said he knew she wanted to remain a virgin, but he couldn’t help his slips due to their positioning.
He testified Friday that there was no penetration, but he got close.
“It was a slippery situation,” he testified. “It accidentally slipped.”
Assistant prosecutor Kellie Neal questioned why Hardin had told the accuser, “You don’t even want to do this, do you?” if he hadn’t penetrated her. He never told police what he testified to Friday, she said.
The victim testified she had told Hardin to stop about 50 times.
She did not cry, scream, ask him to stop or bleed, Hardin testified. While returning him to his car, she sang him a song and was playful, he said.
That accuser and Huntington Police Detective Matt Null testified she had messaged Hardin about blood and pain after the incident took place. Hardin said that was not true.
The accuser continued to text him, once even asking him if he was attending a Christian camp. She said she did that because she wouldn’t go if he was. She brought him breakfast a couple days later, he testified.
He testified that messages he sent to her after she contacted him — at the encouragement of Null — said it was accidental and he did not purposely do anything. He said he used those same words when speaking with police detectives and holds the same belief today.
Marla Willcox-Eddy, director of the REACH Rape Crisis Program in Kanawha County, testified there’s no one way a victim might act after experiencing rape, when testifying generally about victims’ reaction post-rape.
Defense attorney Abraham Saad said while Willcox-Eddy’s work with REACH is great, she hadn’t met with the accusers and didn’t do a forensic interview to investigate the case and truly understand these specific accusers.
The opposite reactions Hardin’s accusers claimed to have had — one writing a public blog and the other shutting it out of her mind — was not unusual, she testified.
While neither woman reported a rape after the intercourse took place, Willcox-Eddy said that was normal. Typically victims fear retaliation, being blamed, embarrassment and guilt, she said.
The women communicating with him after the events wasn’t unusual, she said.
She said victims will try to force normalcy with themselves by saying things like “maybe I overreacted,” like the second accuser had testified. They don’t want to view a person they had a bond with as a monster, she said.