HUNTINGTON — Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday afternoon at the second day of a trial against an Ona man charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.
Armel Kent Stutler, 67, is on trial in Cabell County Circuit Court. An indictment charged him with one count of murder after he shot Philip Boggs, 70, to death Oct. 23, 2018, at the Barboursville home Stutler shared with his mother in the 5200 block of Heath Creek Road.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said the attack occurred when Stutler became enraged, believing Boggs was stealing from his mother. Defense attorney Abe Saad said the shooting was done in self-defense after Boggs attacked Stutler when he showed up to take his mother for an appointment with an attorney to resolve the theft issue.
Wednesday’s testimony started with West Virginia State Trooper S.D. Brody continuing his testimony about his investigation. Brody testified for about an hour Wednesday before the state rested its case.
The defense called to the stand Stutler's wife, a bank employee and three women, former clients of Stutler, who testified he is a kind, caring and hardworking man. One said Stutler was concerned for the well-being of his mother, but the family tried to live its life as normal as possible. Some others said Boggs was aggressive, to which Fincham objected.
The defense rested its case after less than two hours of testimony.
Closing arguments in the case are expected to begin at 2 p.m. at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Attorneys previously said they expected the trial to wrap up Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.