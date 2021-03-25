WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education has approved the closure of Buffalo Elementary School in order to create a combined Buffalo K-8 School, contingent on government funding.
Superintendent Todd Alexander asked the West Virginia School Building Authority for $23.9 million to help fund the project and said the BOE would be able to contribute $1 million, bringing the total to $24.9 million.
The SBA is expected to announce whether it will contribute funding April 19. If the SBA declines, the BOE would have two years to find funding before they would have to either pitch the project again or develop another plan.
Alexander said the renovations and consolidation would be completed over a two- to three-year period, and current students would stay in their respective schools until completion.