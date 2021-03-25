The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education has approved the closure of Buffalo Elementary School in order to create a combined Buffalo K-8 School, contingent on government funding.

Superintendent Todd Alexander asked the West Virginia School Building Authority for $23.9 million to help fund the project and said the BOE would be able to contribute $1 million, bringing the total to $24.9 million.

The SBA is expected to announce whether it will contribute funding April 19. If the SBA declines, the BOE would have two years to find funding before they would have to either pitch the project again or develop another plan.

Alexander said the renovations and consolidation would be completed over a two- to three-year period, and current students would stay in their respective schools until completion.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.