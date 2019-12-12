HUNTINGTON — A community meeting on the status of the Marshall University postal station, which stopped operations in 2010, took place Wednesday morning at the Huntington Post Office on Virginia Street.
“The station has been emergency suspended since 2010 due to safety and health concerns with the building, so we are here today to answer any questions postal customers may have,” said Angela Hawkins, a discontinuance coordinator for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).
David Dunkle, president of the KYOWVA Area Local American Postal Workers Union, attended the meeting and claimed the USPS did not give proper legal notice for the permanent closure of the Marshall branch office. He claims the USPS did not publish the required 60-day notice to the public.
“The union has always been told the closure was temporary,” Dunkle said.
Hawkins said she and another USPS worker were at the meeting to gather information for a report to submit to USPS officials about the Marshall University Station.
“They are moving to officially close it,” she said. “That is decided with Congress and in Washington, D.C., at the headquarters level.”
Hawkins said if a decision was made to permanently close the location, then public notices and public hearings would take place.
Both federal law and USPS rules prescribe a post office closure process, which takes at least 120 days. The USPS must notify the affected public and hold a 60-day comment period prior to closing a post office.
“We are not at that point yet,” Hawkins said. “This is a community meeting to gather information and answer the questions we can answer.”
The Marshall University Station is on 3rd Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington, across the street from Marshall University’s football stadium. The USPS did not own the facility but has leased the space.
Marshall University Mail Services operations coordinator Leonard Lovely attended the meeting and said if the USPS had an interest in working with the university on having a postal location on campus, it would be something he could take back to the university administration.
“I am also concerned about losing the 25703 ZIP code, which may affect mail delivery,” he said.
Hawkins said mail delivery for those who used the Marshall station would not change.
“It will stay the same as it has for the last nine years,” she said.
Dunkle said before the Marshall station was closed in 2010, it had roughly 300 post office boxes that Marshall students, faculty, staff and others in the community used to get mail and packages. It had one full-time employee who was transferred to another location after the closure.
“It saddens me that the USPS is even thinking about closing the post office to the Marshall University students and faculty and public who live close to it and could use it, if opened,” Dunkle said. “Marshall University is the main thing keeping Huntington alive.”
Dunkle also proposed reopening the location and dedicating it to the 75 people killed in the Marshall football team plane crash Nov. 14, 1970.
“The Postal Service could even get something out of it by creating and selling a rare 75-cent stamp to honor those who died in the crash, which is still the largest sports-related air disaster in history,” he said.