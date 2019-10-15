HUNTINGTON — Jaberling Martinez, a fifth-grade student at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington, says sometimes he rides his bicycle to school.
“It’s not a very long ride, but I have always wanted a bicycle helmet,” said Martinez, who is 10 years old.
On Monday, Martinez and 29 other students received new bicycle helmets donated by the East Huntington Kiwanis Club.
“Back in the summer, the school let us know there was a need for kids’ bicycle helmets,” said Irvin Scarberry, past president of the local community service organization.
Scarberry, a former teacher at the school, said the focus of Kiwanis International is working with kids to make sure they are safe and have a great environment to grow up in.
“This need, it fit right into the goals and activities of our club,” he said.
The excitement could be seen on the students’ faces as the 30 new bright yellow, blue and red colored helmets were handed out.
“I will be able to be safer riding my bike now,” Martinez said.
A recent study showed that bicycle helmets reduce risk of serious head injury by nearly 70%.
Robin Harmon, principal of Highlawn Elementary, said approximately 25 to 30 students ride their bikes to the school each week.
“We started running low on bicycle helmets for the students, so we reached out to the East Huntington Kiwanis Club and they really came through for us,” she said.
The East Huntington Kiwanis Club also sponsors the school with its Terrific Kids Program, a student-recognition program that promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance.
“It is a rewards program for kids with good behavior and achievement, so we have had a very close bond with Highlawn Elementary,” Scarberry said. “We also work with four other schools in Cabell County in the same program.”
Scarberry said the bulk of the funds raised each year by the East Huntington Kiwanis Club come from its annual Pancake Festival each March.
