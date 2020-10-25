ONA — The Cabell Midland High School orchestra will present its 20th annual Halloween concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the school’s auditorium.
The COVID-19 pandemic will make this year’s concert different from concerts in previous years. In past years, the concert included middle school string students and members of the Huntington High School orchestra. But this year, CMHS orchestra members will be alone and distanced onstage.
In addition, those attending are required to wear a mask, and seating has been marked for distancing. Temperatures will be taken at the door.
The theme of this year’s concert is “SPACE.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the concert is free.
For more information, contact Ron Caviani at rcaviani@k12.wv.us or 304-743-7425.