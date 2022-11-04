The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A co-defendant in a November 2020 home invasion testified Friday in the trial against a man accused of attacking a Huntington couple in their home.

Nathan Allen Dolen, a Genoa man facing more than a dozen charges stemming from the crime, and Wanda Blankenship were arrested during a traffic stop the same day of the incident. Blankenship, of Dunlow, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.