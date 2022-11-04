HUNTINGTON — A co-defendant in a November 2020 home invasion testified Friday in the trial against a man accused of attacking a Huntington couple in their home.
Nathan Allen Dolen, a Genoa man facing more than a dozen charges stemming from the crime, and Wanda Blankenship were arrested during a traffic stop the same day of the incident. Blankenship, of Dunlow, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Blankenship took the stand Friday as the trial continued at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Defense attorney Mike “Dru” Frazier argued in the trial’s opening statements Tuesday that Blankenship will fight for the case against Dolen to give herself a lesser charge. Blankenship was given a plea deal of serving probation for 18 months, and if she stays sober she will have a misdemeanor charge.
“That’s pretty good incentive to tell the story you’re telling today, isn’t it?” Frazier asked Blankenship.
“Yeah,” she replied.
Blankenship testified that she lied to police in her original interview because she was afraid and wanted to give the same story Dolen told her.
Earlier this week, Orlinda and Ronald Adkins testified about being attacked in their separate bedrooms, including being hit with a rifle, robbed, and being left injured in their living room. Orlinda Adkins testified that the intruder threatened to return and kill them if they called police.
On Friday, Blankenship, who said she lived next door to Dolen, testified that she left early with him in his truck the morning of the incident. She said Dolen left her and another woman in the truck for a long period of time. She said she and the other woman then drove to another area and met Dolen, who was in the victims’ truck.
She said Dolen began to transfer items between the vehicles before pushing the victims’ truck over a hill.
The charges accuse Dolen of stealing more than $1,000. One count says Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while another count states he stole a .38 pistol, a .357 revolver, a cellphone and other items. He is also accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle, setting it on fire and pushing it over a hill after transferring items that had been stolen from the home into another truck.
Internet searches conducted on Dolen’s phone also were reviewed in the courtroom Friday.
A few hours before the home invasion, there were four searches regarding what time the sunrise was Nov. 22 — the day of the attack — and Nov. 28.
A couple hours before those searches were conducted, the phone was used to make an online purchase of a police scanner. Internet searches for the meanings of police codes were conducted on the phone later that afternoon.
Frazier said the searches about the sunrise could be explained by the beginning of hunting season.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard said the trial will continue at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom.
